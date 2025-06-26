/Syed Moiz Abbas Shah: Pakistani soldier who captured Indian pilot Abhinandan in 2019 killed, Army Chief Asim Munir attends funeral

Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, who captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019 during a dogfight and saved him from mob violence, was killed in Pakistan. Pakistani Army Chief Gen Asim Munir attended his funeral in Rawalpindi. According to the Pakistani government, Shah died while fighting Taliban terrorists in an operation in South Waziristan.

Asim Munir says Shah 'fought bravely'

Besides Gen Asim Munir, several senior civil, military officials and soldiers attended the funeral prayers.



“Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism. The entire nation stands united in grief and pride, saluting his ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country. We owe an eternal debt to our martyrs,” Munir was quoted as saying in a Pakistan army release.

Shah was laid to rest with full military honours, the Pakistani statement said on Thursday (June 25). His body was taken to his home town in Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

Who was Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah?

Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, 37, was killed in South Waziristan while fighting Taliban militants near the Afghan border. The army killed 11 terrorists from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the fighting. Besides Shah, Lance Naik Jibran Ullah, 27, was also killed.

Having been commissioned into the Pakistani Army in 2011, Shah later joined the Special Services Group (SSG). At the time of his death, Shah was posted in the restive Waziristan region.

Capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured during a dogfight in 2019 in Pakistan during India's surgical strikes against Pakistani terror bases.



A captain at the time, Syed Moiz Abbas Shah was reported to have been the Pakistani soldier who captured him and prevented mob violence against Abhinandan.

Abhinandan, who ejected from the jet that had been shot down, was taken to Pakistan, and later released to the Waghah-Attari border a few days later.