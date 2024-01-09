India would have escalated if Abhinandan wasn't released, says ex-Indian envoy to Pak Ajay Bisaria

Ajay Bisaria, the Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, has underscored the gravity of the February 2019 developments when it comes to India-Pakistan ties, stating, "there was a distinct probability that India would escalate the situation if Pakistan had not returned the captured Indian pilot or if he had come to harm. That was certainly a point which was clearly made by India." Following the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, India conducted surgical strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps near Balakot, leading to a dogfight between Indian and Pakistani air forces and the subsequent capture and later release of Indian IAF Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan.