In dogfight over Himalayas between India's Rafale vs China's J-20 stealth fighter, who wins?

'Rafale is a strong message for the world'

"The induction of Rafale is a strong message for the world and especially for those who challenge India's sovereignty," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, without mentioning China directly.

"Our country will not take any step to disturb peace anywhere. We expect the same from our neighbours," Singh added.

Earlier this week shots were fired for the first time in 45 years on the Himalayan border with China, after soldiers from India and China clashed at Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, although the PLA suffered casualties as well but China's has refused to divulge figures

