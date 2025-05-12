Operation Sindoor: Why India's Rafale will humiliate Pakistan’s JF-17 in an aerial dogfight?

Source: Dassault Aviation

Performance and Design

The Rafale is a twin-engine, 4.5-generation "omni-role" fighter capable of executing multiple missions in a single sortie. Its design incorporates a delta wing with close-coupled canards, providing exceptional agility and manoeuvrability. The aircraft boasts a top speed of Mach 1.8 and a service ceiling of 50,000 feet. In contrast, the JF-17 is a single-engine, lightweight fighter with a top speed of Mach 1.6 and a service ceiling of approximately 54,000 feet. While the JF-17's ceiling is slightly higher, the Rafale's superior thrust-to-weight ratio and aerodynamic design offer better performance in dogfight scenarios.