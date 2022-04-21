2 terrorists held in India met Pak Army Major who is seen in photo with IAF's Abhinandan

Two terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police said they met a Pakistan Army Major while undergoing training in Pakistan, vindicating New Delhi’s long-held assertion that Islamabad is perpetrating terrorism in India.

They identified the army personnel after they were shown a photo of him with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was in Pakistani custody three years ago, the Indian Express newspaper reported citing a chargesheet filed in a Delhi court.

The two terrorists— Zeeshan Qamar (28), a resident of Allahabad in UP, and Osama alias Sami (22), a resident of Jamia Nagar in Delhi—identified Pakistani Major Hamza, a resident of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir who lives in Islamabad.

“He was the head of the training which accused Zeeshan and Osama took from one Jabbar, Rawalpindi. Hamza also told them that he was also present at the time of arrest of Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured at Pakistan border during retaliation of Balakot air strike. He is a Major in Pak Army,” Investigation Officer ACP Lalit Mohan Negi states in the chargesheet.

The Delhi court took note of the chargesheet on Monday that was filed on February 9 this year.

Zeeshan and Osama were arrested last year from their alleged role in a terror plot.

According to the chargesheet, Osama and Zeeshan got training in 2021 in Pakistan and were getting instructions from the Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

“They were asked to conduct recce of suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for planting IEDs,” it said.

Apart from these two, the Delhi Police had also arrested Jaan Mohammed Sheikh (47) from Maharashtra, Moolchand alias Saaju (47) from UP’s Rae Bareli, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from UP’s Bahraich and Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow, in September.

Indian Air Force (IAF) commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive by Pakistan for 60 hours after his aircraft was shot down in an aerial dogfight.

The Pakistan Army was forced to release him due to the extensive pressure by the Indian side along with the international intervention into the matter.

Varthaman was part of the Srinagar-based 51 squadron and had flown to thwart an aerial attack launched by the Pakistanis on February 27, 2019.

