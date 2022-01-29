Prolonged humanitarian crisis forces starving Afghans to sell kidneys, says report

Since the takeover of Taliban and subsequent economic collapse, people in Afghanistan have been facing numerous issues like starvation. The prolonged humanitarian crisis in the country has wreaked havoc.

Some people in Herat province have been forced to sell kidneys to feed families, said a report.

The residents of Injil district have sold kidneys in the black market for small amount of money to satiate hunger, as per the TOLO News report.

"We sell our kidneys if someone buys in order to bring something for our children to eat," said a resident.

Children and women have also been selling the kidneys.

Although selling any organ or part of the body is illegal as per the law of the country, these families have no other option left to survive.

"We are happy, the security situation is good, but prices are a bit high in the country," another resident told TOLO News.

Over the reports of people selling kidneys in Afghanistan, the UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss said, “It is very concerning. We are working very hard, first of all, to bring people out of Afghanistan, and we are using various routes to do that. We are also putting in additional humanitarian aid into Afghanistan."

(With inputs from agencies)