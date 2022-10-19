Pakistan: Over 15,000 complaints registered by women for harassment, rape and family issues, Punjab at top 

Women in Pakistan have been mistreated for the longest. This year, within eight months (January-August) over 15,000 complaints for abuse were registered making it the most number of cases registered.

In Punjab (Pakistan), 15,750 cases of harassment, kidnapping, and murder were reported, the New International reported. Most of the complaints were registered in light of employment or health-related issues.

Among these 15,000 complaints, 7,000 complaints were made for sexual harassment on social media, and workplaces and included complaints of domestic violence as well. 350 women complained about kidnapping and rape. Furthermore, 1,424 complaints were made related to property matters. Complaints regarding family issues like divorce stood at 1,050.

The Punjab Helpline 2021 received 24,296 and 22,947 complaints in the year 2020 of rape, misconduct, employment and kidnapping.

According to the 2021 annual report by the Sindh Suhai organisation, which works for women and girls who face abuse stated that 6,842 women were reported to be victims of violence and over 100 were raped.

Not just Punjab, the Sindh province in the South Asian country has been known for the escalated killing of women. In 2021, 111 women were killed, and so far in these eight months, 88 women have been killed.

In Sindh, 12 were killed in Ghotki Sindh, 40 in Dosri Izla and 11 women were killed in Kashmore in the name of honour.

The National Helpline received over 700 complaints regarding several issues.

It's the 21st century and women still struggle to lead a normal, free life. Will this get worse or a change will come?

(With inputs from agencies)

