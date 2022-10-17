Woman in Afghanistan commits suicide before Taliban could stone her: Report

In a shocking incident, a woman in Afghanistan killed herself to avoid before the Taliban forces could kill her for running away from home, local media reported citing a resident.

According to a report by Khaama Press published on October 15, the woman who ran away from home with a married man was going to be stoned on Friday. However, the report suggests that to avoid such brutal punishment, she committed suicide.

As quoted by the report, the officials said that the man with whom the woman ran away from home was executed on Thursday (October 13).

The news report also mentioned that Abdul Rahman, who is the acting spokesperson for the provincial police chief of the Taliban for Ghor, said that the woman was sentenced to publicly stoning due to the lack of a women's prison. But according to the Taliban security official, the woman strangled herself with a scarf.

In recent months, there have been more stories of women leaving their homes in various regions of the nation, and as per reports, the Taliban regime said that they will stone them to death or publicly flog them.

(With inputs from agencies)

