Pakistan government's talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan come to a halt

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) aka the ‘Pakistani Taliban’ and its talks with the Pakistani government have come to a halt. The collapse in talks is expected to come as a blow to the central government which is trying to keep the homegrown monster in check.

Reportedly, during the talks, TTP refused to budge on its demand for the reversal of the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It is pertinent to note that both the areas were merged four years back by bringing a constitutional amendment. Since then, the terrorist outfit has been demanding that the government return to the status quo.

As reported by WION, TTP has fashioned itself on the lines of the Afghan Taliban but is essentially anti-Pakistan in its stance. The outfit has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the Durand line as well.

Read more: Pakistan government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan agree on indefinite ceasefire

Taliban, which the Pakistani government supports in one way or another has been secretly supporting TTP terrorists as well. Experts are of the view that by allowing the Taliban and TTP to grow, Pakistan is effectively setting itself up for the same fate as Afghanistan.

According to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, 434 terrorist attacks have taken place in the previous six months. The attacks come against the backdrop of the Pakistan government being engaged in peace talks with TTP. The same peace talks where TTP has refused to lay down arms, in the odd case it materialises.

A UN report released in May, earlier this year also claimed that the TTP was the terrorist group that benefitted most from the Afghan Taliban’s ascent to power. According to the report, TTP had a strength of about 3,000 to 4,000 fighters in the neighbouring country.

Read more: Pakistan records surge in extremism with 434 terrorist attacks in the past six months

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE:



