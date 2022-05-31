Pakistani government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan agree on indefinite ceasefire

The Pakistani authorities and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have decided to extend the current ceasefire for an indefinite time period till the current peace talks between the two sides that have been going on in Kabul since the start of this month conclude.



The talks, facilitated by the Afghan Taliban regime, have resulted in the extension of the ceasefire between the forces and the Taliban on two occasions.



Both the parties continue to hold the dialogue and have formed a three-member committee, with representatives from each side to iron out the differences. These talks will be moderated by Haqqani network chief Sirajuddin Haqqani.

In the world, every war or insurgency finally terminates at negotiation tables, then why not give chance to peace between the @GovtofPakistan &

Tehreek-E-Taliban pakistan.#PeaceIsTheOnlySolution

In contrast to previous failed negotiations, the Pakistan government delegation expressed and demonstrated its seriousness this time, as it agreed to some of TTP demands, which would work better towards confidence-building measures for formal and more structured negotiations.



In the peace talks, the TTP is represented by Mufti Ghofran, Commander Zarar and Omar Khalid Khorasani while the Pakistani delegation comprises senior military and intelligence officials.



Since the government of the Taliban came to power, the attacks on Pakistani forces from across the border increased considerably, resulting in the loss of dozens of lives. In a bid to stop these attacks, Pakistan had conducted a drone strike inside Afghanistan as well.



A UN report released last week claimed that the TTP was the militant group that benefitted most from the Afghan Taliban’s ascent to power. According to the report, TTP had a strength of about 3,000 to 4,000 fighters in the neighbouring country.



