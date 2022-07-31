Pakistan records surging extremism with 434 terrorist attacks in the past six months

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government of Pakistan has initiated many efforts to combat, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) peace talks that failed miserably. The administration claimed that terrorists majorly target civilians, governmental institutions, and security personnel. The Nations reported that, according to Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, 434 terrorist attacks had taken place in the previous six months. This is taking place against the backdrop of the peace negotiations, which have stuck to their tough position, ANI reported.

As per the reports presented in the Upper House, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the largest number of attacks (247), followed by Balochistan (171), Sindh (12), and Punjab Province with 11 attacks. According to The Nation, the effects of these terrorist attacks have been particularly felt in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and have led to a deadlock in the peace negotiations.

Also read | Pak PM Shehbaz, son summoned by court in money laundering case

The continuous attempt by the TTP to join Pakistan’s political establishment may encounter obstacles because, as per some experts, the proscribed organisations will hurt the civilians and reduce their access to the democratic system.

Also read | Pakistan’s interior minister warns of governor’s rule in Punjab if his entry is restricted

Currently, Islamabad has consented to hold new negotiations with the organisation under the direction of the Taliban’s temporary government. A high-level military meeting in Pakistan resolved to conduct peace negotiations with the TTP in accordance with having a comprehensive security plan.

As per the Pakistani media, a shooting incident recently resulted in the deaths of at least six terrorists in the Kech district. However, due to mistrust on both sides, the Ulema delegation was unable to persuade the TTP to stop its attack and attend the peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.