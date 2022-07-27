Imposition of governor's rule in Punjab on entry restriction, says Pakistan's interior minister

A day after the Supreme Court declared former premier Imran Khan-backed candidate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that if his entry into the province was restricted in the politically important region, he will impose governor's rule in the region.

Following the apex court's verdict that saw Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz losing his status as the "trustee" chief minister, Elahi took oath as the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Citing Article 63-A of the Constitution, the Pakistani Supreme Court had declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's controversial decision to reject 10 votes in the Punjab chief minister's election as ''illegal''.

Blaming the apex court's decision for the plummeting of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, Sanaullah said it created complications and destabilised the political situation.

The Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to de-seat 25 dissident PTI lawmakers who had voted for Hamza in the April 16 election was contradicted by the Supreme Court's decision.

After refusing to form a full bench as demanded by the coalition government, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the decision.

While Khan's PTI now rules the sensitive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Punjab through Elahi, the Sharif-led government is now confined only to the capital Islamabad.

Ousted premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday approached a top court seeking the dismissal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government after being emboldened by Pakistan's Supreme Court verdict in the Punjab Chief Minister's election.

(With inputs from agencies)

