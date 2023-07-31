Pakistan: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrives in Islamabad to celebrate 10 years of CPEC

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived in the Pakistan capital, Islamabad on Sunday (July 30), as the countries mark the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a cornerstone of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chinese official’s visit to Pakistan

Chinese vice premier, He, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, during his three-day visit from July 30 to August 1 will hold meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi.

He was received by the Pakistan ministers – Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah – at the airport, as well as the officials from the Chinese embassy and Islamabad’s ministry of foreign affairs, according to local media reports.

In a statement released ahead of the Chinese vice premier’s arrival on Saturday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO), said that his visit to Islamabad at the federal government’s invitation, played a “prominent role” in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the BRI.



It added that as the chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission from 2017 to 2023, he was “instrumental in the planning and execution of multiple CPEC projects in Pakistan”. He’s visit also reflects the importance attached by Pakistan and China to further deepen their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” said the Pakistan FO.

Bomb blast in Pakistan kills at least 44

The Chinese official’s visit also began on the day that a deadly bomb blast was reported at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district which has led to the death of at least 44 people and wounded over 200 others.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly bomb blast, but as per local media reports, the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group has carried out attacks against JUI-F in the recent past.

About CPEC

Since its initiation in 2013, CPEC has seen $25.4 billion invested into massive transport, energy and infrastructure projects across Pakistan, as per media reports.

However, the countries that share a 596-kilometre border near the Siachen Glacier, have recently witnessed some strain due to the numerous hurdles in recent years which also include disruption of CPEC projects.

Security concerns

CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is opposed by India as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Additionally, it has also been opposed by the locals who have reportedly claimed that the influx of investment does not benefit them.

Over the years, Baloch separatists have claimed multiple attacks on CPEC projects which has prompted Pakistan to deploy thousands of security personnel to counter threats against Chinese interests.

“Security stands out as the core problem that hinders the realisation of Chinese goals,” Azeem Khalid, assistant professor of international relations at COMSATS University Islamabad told AFP. He added, “This factor is the primary reason why CPEC has not reached its full functional potential yet.”

Previous attacks on Chinese workers and officials have prompted Pakistan to ramp up security measures this time around. Islamabad also ordered a two-day public holiday to keep people off the streets. Ahead of He’s visit, banners celebrating the anniversary and flags of both countries were put up across Pakistan’s capital.

