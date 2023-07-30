Explosion in Pakistan claims the lives of at least 43
Explosion in Pakistan claims the lives of 43
A blast was reported at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in the Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Sunday, local media reported.
The blast reportedly took place inside the convention and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area, Geo News reported.
(More details awaited)