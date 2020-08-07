Pakistan-China intelligence-sharing deal threatens US peace efforts in Afghanistan

Pakistan has brought its all-weather friend China for its sinister Afghanistan agenda, an agreement that could make the United States' efforts for a peace deal irrelevant.

A new report has claimed that China and Pakistan have begun an "unprecedented intelligence sharing agreement" that allows Beijing to spread its tentacles in Afghanistan.

According to this report, China aims to fulfil multiple objectives with the arrangements.

These objectives include denying Uighurs a safe haven in Afghanistan.

Reportedly, Pakistan and China have secured pledges from the Taliban to not support the Uighurs.

China also aims economic expansion in this region and trying hard to take its Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) to Afghanistan.

It has already reserved major mineral stockpiles for itself.

In 2007, a state-owned Chinese company outbid everyone to win rights over 11 million tons of copper in Afghanistan.

The deal was worth more than $3 billion, but its details are inaccessible, mainly due to the volatile security situation.

Another objective of China is to gain an advantage over India in South Asia.

By building a string of pearls through ports and other infrastructure, China has tried to encircle India on the high seas.

Beijing could be trying to accomplish a similar encirclement through land via Pakistan.

Reportedly, the intelligence-sharing has begun. China has granted the Pakistani defence ministry access to its high-level meetings.

These meetings are part of China's central military commission that is chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping himself.

Usually, these meetings of the joint staff department are a secret gathering and attendees are only senior Chinese leaders.

However, reports suggest, a Pakistani general is now allowed to be a part of these meetings as an observer.

The US intelligence community is worried and the fear is US withdrawal from the region could open doors for China's entry.