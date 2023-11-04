Pakistan Air Force base under attack, explosions and heavy firing reported
Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack
The Pakistan Air Force Base in Punjab's Mianwali on Saturday morning (Nov 4) with reports claiming several heavily armed jihadis including multiple suicide bombers attacked the airbase.
Reports suggest the attack is currently going on, with videos and images of the same circulation on social media.
As per reports, Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Source-based reports also mentioned that the attackers used a ladder to enter the fenced walls of the airbase. They were carrying the latest weapons.
Some unverified reports noted that multiple planes parked inside the air base were destroyed.
There's no confirmation but some reports claim that some militants were killed in retaliation.
Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.
Terrorists attacked PAF base Mianwali and is ongoing, Ya Allah khair!!#MianWalipic.twitter.com/plGJ0IwWLO— Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 4, 2023
A video , in what sounds like a fire fight at airforce base Mianwali. Praying for safety and peace. pic.twitter.com/Ckd5pXwmW6— Salman Ahmad (@sufisal) November 4, 2023
Terrorists attack on the Pakistan Air Force base in Mianwali.— Rimsha Ishaq (@pti_Rimsha) November 4, 2023
#PAF #Mianwali #PakArmy #earthquake #Blast pic.twitter.com/HwwAWQvX7J
