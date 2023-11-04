Pakistan Air Force base under attack, explosions and heavy firing reported

The Pakistan Air Force Base in Punjab's Mianwali on Saturday morning (Nov 4) with reports claiming several heavily armed jihadis including multiple suicide bombers attacked the airbase.

Reports suggest the attack is currently going on, with videos and images of the same circulation on social media.

As per reports, Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source-based reports also mentioned that the attackers used a ladder to enter the fenced walls of the airbase. They were carrying the latest weapons.

Some unverified reports noted that multiple planes parked inside the air base were destroyed.