Nepal PM Deuba to seek vote of confidence today 

Newly appointed Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is all set to seek vote of confidence in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday.

The first meeting of reinstated House of Representatives is scheduled to be held on Sunday announced by the President’s Office upon recommendation of the newly formed cabinet.

Along with the HoR, the meeting of the National Assembly or the Upper House has been summoned for the same day, as per the release from the Office of President.

Speaker Agni Sapkota is scheduled to read out a letter from the President’s Office for convening the meeting of the House of Representatives at the beginning of the meeting.

A Nepali Congress leader has confirmed WION support of 150 lawmakers in the Parliament.

“Including the support from Maoist Centre, there is a total of 110 votes. We have the support from 23 members of CPN-UML rival faction Madhav Kumar Nepal. Meanwhile, 16 lawmakers of Janata Samjbadi Party led by Yadav have also extended their support to Deuba,” a congress leader told WION.

Deuba, head of the opposition Nepali Congress with a total of 61 lawmakers in the Parliament has the support from 49 lawmakers of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), 23 from the Madhav Nepal faction of CPN-UML, 16 from Upendra Yadav-Baburam Bhattarai of Janata Samajbadi Party and one from Rashtriya Janamorcha Nepal.

The Congress leader said, the number of supporters might increase before the vote of confidence is held.

“The motion for a vote of confidence has already been registered in the Parliament through the Speaker. In the second meeting to be held today, the Prime Minister will take a vote of confidence in accordance with the constitution,” said Spokesperson and Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs of Nepal, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

Deuba was sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday after the country's highest court ousted his predecessor following months of political turmoil.

Deuba will need a simple majority of 136 out of 271 current members in Parliament to pass the floor test and retain office. If he fails to win the majority of votes, the country will head for a fresh election within the next six months under Article 76 (7) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court on July 12 reinserted the HoR, which was dissolved by then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and ordered the appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as Prime Minister.

The move dealt with a major blow to Oli, who was unable to muster a majority in the HoR.