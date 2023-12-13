'Handover the perpetrators': Pak sends stern demarche to Taliban govt after terrorist attack

Pakistan has sent a demarche to the Taliban-led Afghanistan government asking it to take stern action against those who carried out a heinous terrorist attack on December 12, wherein a police station and army base in Pakistan's northwest region was targeted, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 25 lives and causing injuries to numerous others. Even as it calls for a crackdown on terrorist activities, the Pakistan statement points to the irony of Islamabad condemning terrorism as the nation itself is being perceived as a breeding ground for such activities.

In response to this incident, the Pakistan Foreign Office issued a release stating that the Foreign Secretary called in the Chargé d'Affaires of the Afghan Interim Government. During the meeting, Pakistan delivered a demarche, expressing grave concerns about the deadly terrorist attack on the security forces' post in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan.

Attributed to Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, the attack led to the killing of twenty-three security personnel.

The Chargé d'Affaires was urged to promptly communicate to the Afghan Interim Government the imperative need for a thorough investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators of this terrorist act.

Moreover, the Chargé d'Affaires was instructed to convey to the Afghan Interim Government the urgent necessity to publicly denounce the terrorist incident at the highest level and take immediate, verifiable measures against all terrorist groups, including their leadership and sanctuaries, as per the release.

The attack, carried out by a suicide bomber and other militants who stormed the compound with explosive-laden vehicles in the Draban area of Dera Ismail Khan district, involved the use of bombs and firearms. Response from security forces was initiated to regain control of the situation in the aftermath of the attack.

'Handover the perpetrators'

The Chargé d'Affaires was also called upon to urge the Taliban to apprehend and handover these individuals responsible for the attack, along with the leadership of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in Afghanistan. The Afghan Interim Government was also urged to take all essential measures to prevent the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities.

The official statement reiterated, "Today's terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the terrorist threat to peace and stability in the region. We must act resolutely with all of our collective might to defeat this menace."