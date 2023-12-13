New COP28 draft calls for 'transitioning away' from fossil fuels not 'phase out'

As the row between countries gathered for the United Nations climate summit or COP28 in Dubai over fossil fuels rages on, a new draft agreement was unveiled early Wednesday (Dec 13) which toughens the stance on the issue calling for “transitioning away” from fossil fuels but still stops short of calling for a “phase out”.

The recent text comes after another full night of haggling would, according to news agency AFP, also call for “accelerating action” during “this critical decade”.

The draft is meant to reflect the consensus view of nearly 200 countries gathered as a number of governments have called for strong language to signal an eventual end to the fossil fuel era.

About the new draft

The latest draft, for the first time, would call on countries to take action to transition away from fossil fuels in a bid to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

The proposed agreement provides more urgency than an earlier proposal which was widely dismissed and criticised for offering a list of options that “could” be taken to combat global warming.

However, the latest draft, more explicitly “calls on” all nations to take a series of actions and contribute to the efforts.

The actions include “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science,” as per the new draft.

The proposal also calls for tripling of renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, phase-downs of “unabated coal power” and accelerating technologies such as carbon capture.

‘Phasing out’ but not ‘phase-out’

While the draft reportedly calls for a “phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions, as soon as possible” it does not call for a “phase-out” of fossil fuels, which has been sought by most countries in the West as well as island nations who are particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

It is also worth noting that if adopted this draft could mark the first time in three decades of UN climate summits that nations agree on a concerted move away from oil, gas and coal, which account for about 80 per cent of global energy but are also the main culprits in the planet’s rapid warming.

What happens now?

The countries’ representatives have been called for what the COP28 Presidency hopes is a final meeting later Wednesday in a bid to pass the agreement and end two weeks of tough negotiations.

The deal struck must be passed by consensus, it would then be up to individual countries to take action by proposing and enacting national policies and investments.

The new draft which toughens the stance on fossil fuels may be rejected by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

With a reported record number of fossil fuels lobbyists and the summit being hosted by an oil-rich country, the issue has become a point of contention amid the ongoing UN conference.

Negotiators and observers at the summit told Reuters that although Saudi Arabia has been the strongest opponent of what the report described as anti-fossil fuel language in the text, other OPEC and OPEC+ members, including Iran, Iraq and Russia, have also resisted.