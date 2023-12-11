New COP28 draft deal avoids 'phase out' of fossil fuels

United Nations' climate body on Monday (Dec 11) released draft text of the deal which would be put up for passage at the ongoing COP28 Summit in Dubai in United Arab Emirates. The text advocates for reducing production as use of fossil fuels but stops short of using the wording 'phase out'.

Phasing out of fossil fuels has been a key demand of the European Union as well as the nations that are vulnerable to adverse effects of climate change.

The draft text has been prepared under COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber, who is the head of the UAE's national oil company. The text was released on the eve of the final day at the Dubai summit.

The text advocates reduction in consumption and production of fossil fuels in "a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050 in keeping with the science".

The wording 'phase-out' was included in a previous draft late last week. Climate campaigners, low-lying island states and the EU have been pushing for such a phase out rather than usual promises about reducing the use.

Scientists have been advocating phase out of fossil fuels as well. These fuels, such as coal, oil and gas are responsible for majority of greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing these emissions has become a key issues as the world is struggling to limit warming of the planet at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Any use of language targetting fossil fuels in COP28 deal has been strongly opposed by Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the head of the OPEC oil grouping.

'Huge step forward'

"The COP28 presidency has been clear from the beginning about our ambitions," a COP28 spokesperson said.

"This text reflects those ambitions and is a huge step forward."

"Now it is in the hands of the parties (national governments), who we trust to do what is best for humanity and the planet," the spokesperson added.

The new deaft text mentions goal of tripling global renewable energy capacity by the year 2030.

The text also calls for speeding up the deployment of zero and low-emmissions technologies "so as to enhance efforts towards substitution of unabated fossil fuels in energy systems".

The draft text also advocates "accelerating and substantially reducing non-CO2 emissions, including, in particular, methane emissions globally by 2030".