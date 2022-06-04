'Future is dark': Imran attacks Pakistan's 'imported government'

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan during a rally called on his supporters to stand with him in his "jihad" against the "imported government" and fight till the end.

Imran made the comments while addressing a sea of supporters in the city of Dir located in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the rally, Imran urged the people of Pakistan to rise up against the so-called "imported government" while blaming the current government for inflation.

Also Read | 'I had a weak government and was blackmailed from everywhere': Imran Khan

"It's our work to say that this imported government is taking this country and population down," he told the crowd, adding," after increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity, the government increased the price of gas by 45 per cent."

Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls the current PM Shehbaz Sharif a thief.



For insights into the South-Asian country's turmoil, @PriyankaSh25 is joined by Strategic affairs expert Dr Hamid Khan.



Watch more: https://t.co/AXC5qRcEPB pic.twitter.com/gKjzJTJFOM — WION (@WIONews) June 4, 2022 ×

Imran motivated the youth to stand up for the nation as he attacked the government.

Watch: Imran Khan could be charged with sedition

Imran also highlighted his government's performance stating that during his tenure tax collection had reached a record level.

Imran said his government had reduced our expenditure to lessen the impact of global inflation by reducing the price of petrol, diesel and electricity.

"When we were in power, the IMF pressured us to increase the prices of petrol and diesel. Imran Khan isn't scared of anyone. Instead of increasing the price, we decreased it," he said.

In his previous rally in Buner district of Pakistan, the former prime minister had lashed out alleging that the current rulers were planning to get rid of him by filing a treason case.

"Today our country is in trouble, our future is dark, and there's only one solution - election," he said in the rally.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.