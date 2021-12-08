Four women assaulted, paraded naked and filmed in Pakistan over theft suspicion

In Faisalabad, Pakistani police arrested five men on suspicion of beating, stripping, and recording four women.

After a video of several men abusing, beating, and stripping four women went online, it provoked worldwide outrage.

On December 6, a group of people in Pakistan stripped four women, including a teenager, dragged and beat them up after accusing them of "shoplifting" in the country's Punjab province.

The horrific incident occurred in Faisalabad, around 180 kilometres from Lahore.

The four ladies, one of whom was a teenager, were seen in a viral video appealing with the people around them to give them a piece of cloth to cover themselves after being stripped naked, but they were thrashed with sticks instead.

The women were seen crying and pleading with the people to let them go, but they were unsuccessful.

For an hour, they were paraded through the streets naked.

Two of the suspects were arrested on Monday night, while three more were arrested later on Tuesday, according to a Punjab Police tweet.





(With inputs from agencies)