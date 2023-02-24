FATF reminds Pakistan that it is under watch in the backdrop of Syed Salahuddin's public appearance

In a stern message to Islamabad, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has said Pakistan's progress in taking action on terror financing continues to be monitored. The comments are significant in the backdrop of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin being seen publicly in Pakistan.

In response to a WION question, FATF President T. Raja Kumar said, "I will not speculate on specific media reports. But I think what is important is to emphasize that there continues to be, you know, monitoring of Pakistan's progress by the Asia Pacific group." He was addressing the media after a five-day Plenary meeting in Paris.

A US state department listed terrorist, Syed Salahuddin was leading funeral prayers for Hizbul Mujahideen leader Bashir Ahmad Peer. In a viral video, protected by Pakistani soldiers, the Hizbul Mujahideen chief threatened India. Pakistan was removed from FATF's grey list last year but still needs to complete 2 action plans under its commitments.

The FATF President explained, "Pakistan has also taken action to complete the 34 action plan items either totally or substantially based on a high-level political commitment by Pakistan to basically continue and sustain these", adding, "I would urge Pakistan to continue to address its remaining Action Plan items to fully complete them, as well as to make sure that it sustains its commitment and continues to enhance its (AML CFT) Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism systems."

While the country has been removed from the grey list, it continues to be supervised by the Asia Pacific Group (APG). APG is a Financial Action Task Force-Style Regional Bodies (FSRBs) and is the largest in terms of membership numbers and geographical size.

