European Union in contact with India on Afghan peace process: Officials

The European Union said it is in contact with India on the Afghan peace process and hopes "actual peace negotiations will start anytime soon."

Ahead of the India EU summit, EU officials said, it is "in contact with India as with other key partners to make this happen in a constructive way and it includes Pakistan which has to continue to make this successful."

The officials explained we are "close to the launch of Intra-Afghan negotiations" following the Doha agreement between US and Taliban and agreement between US and Afghan government and "EU is fully supportive of peace efforts".

On 29th May, EU has adopted a "concrete steps of specific demands" that calls for the Taliban to build "trust and confidence allowing the prompt start of intra-Afghan negotiations".

On the issue of terrorism, the EU official said, "no doubt on EU's stance on terrorism being victims of terrorism".

Indian, EU leaders are expected to reaffirm a strong stance against terrorism at the summit. Europol and CBI are negotiating a "working arrangement" to combat and prevent terrorism and organised crime.

