Avalanche kills Scottish climber at K2 in Karakoram range  

Another climber has lost his life at the world’s second highest peak, K2, on Sunday.

Scottish mountaineer Rick Allen, who was attempting to open a new route on the southern face of 8,611-metre-high K2, was killed by an avalanche, said Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karrar Haidri.

A part of a three-member team, the 52-year-old climber was trying to summit the peak, which is in the Karakoram Range.

Haidri said, “We are waiting for more details to come in. His climbing partners, Stephan Keck from Austria and Jordi Tosas of Spain, are reportedly safe.”

Pakistan Army helicopters rescued the climbers and shifted them to Skardu.

The ACP secretary said, the trio, like other expeditions, were looking to take advantage of the clear weather as several summit teams had gone up to Camp I and Camp II.

Rick Allen was a respected veteran and a highly experienced alpine style climber. Allen and his climbing partner Sandy Allan came into prominence in 2012. They made the first complete ascent of Nanga Parbat’s Mazeno Ridge and earned a Piolet d’Or, said Haidri.

Not just this, he, Adam Bielecki and Felix Berg attempted to find a new route on Annapurna in 2017.

