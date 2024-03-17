'It gives me chills': Voyager mission's 1st images with filled with volcanic fury

Jupiter's moon Io was observed in 1979 in detail for the first time during NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 missions.

These spacecraft provided the first close-up images and scientific data of Io and the other Galilean moons. The Voyager missions revealed Io's intense volcanic activity, with plumes of volcanic material erupting above its surface.

These discoveries revolutionised our understanding of Io and solidified its reputation as one of the most geologically active bodies in the solar system.

Reflecting on that moment, a scientist with NASA's Voyager mission Alan Cummings reportedly recalled, "I thought the Caltech students had pulled a prank. But no, it was real."

"It gives me chills, even just now."

Caltech is known for its groundbreaking research across various disciplines.

The university manages the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Despite initial plans for a two-planet exploration, the Voyager spacecraft surpassed expectations, enduring for nearly half a century and traveling billions of miles away from Earth and into the area between stars - interstellar space.

Cummings said, "These are the only spacecraft that have been there."

However, recent technical challenges, including a persistent issue with Voyager 1's flight data system, have raised concerns among space enthusiasts.

The Voyager missions not only unveiled unprecedented views of Jupiter, its tumultuous atmosphere, and its intriguing moons but many other intriguing images as well.

Beyond Jupiter, the spacecraft ventured to Saturn, revealing intricate details of its rings and discovering intriguing moons like Titan. There are upcoming missions such as Dragonfly, set to explore Titan's surface.

Subsequent encounters with Uranus and Neptune also unveiled the peculiarities of their moons, including Miranda's striking resemblance to the Death Star and Triton's icy geysers amidst frigid temperatures.

Despite challenges and dwindling resources, the Voyager craft continue their interstellar journey, providing invaluable data on the cosmos beyond our solar system. As Linda Spilker, Voyager's project scientist, said, "The science data that the Voyagers are returning gets more valuable the farther away from the Sun they go. So we are definitely interested in keeping as many science instruments operating as long as possible."