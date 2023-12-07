Halley’s Comet is gearing up for a return journey towards us. The wait is quite long though

The coming weekend will be a significant one for Halley’s Comet, also called 1P Halley, as it will reach its farthest point from the sun and then again begin its long journey back towards the inner solar system. Halley's Comet is one of the most well-known comets in the world. It visits us every 75 to 79 years, and like other comets, appears in the night sky when it reaches close to the sun.

On Saturday (Dec 9), Halley’s Comet will be reaching aphelion - its most distant point from the sun - in its 75-year journey across the solar system.

The comet which is now reaching its aphelion, is not going to be visible to earthlings for almost another 40 years.

As it starts its long journey back into the inner solar system, it will be around 35 Earth-Sun distances, beyond the orbit of Neptune.

Who will get to see Halley’s Comet in their lifetime?

To the human eye on Earth, Halley’s Comet will next be visible in the night sky in late July 2061 when it is likely to come much closer and may appear much brighter, than what it looked like in 1986, the last time it was here.

The comet was named after English astronomer Edmond Halley, who was the first to calculate its orbit and make predictions about its return in the 18th century. In human history, Halley’s Comet has made numerous appearances.

Halley's Comet also has a Christmas connection and served as inspiration for the Bible story of "Star of Bethlehem". The story goes that Magi, the three wise men, followed a star from the East to Bethlehem while searching for the newborn king. Some believe that what they followed was Halley's Comet. However, there is no clarity on whether or not the bright star they followed indeed was Halley's Comet.

“Comets, which are not stars but star-like in appearance, offer a unique explanation as they move across the sky and could have guided the wise men,” said Dr. Minjae Kim, Research Fellow, Department of Physics, University of Warwick, speaking to Forbes.

“Halley’s Comet was visible in 12 BC, and Chinese and Korean stargazers recorded an object, possibly a comet or nova, around 5 BC, aligning with the estimated time of Jesus’ birth—between 6 BC and 4 BC," he added.