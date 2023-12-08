Betelgeuse, one of sky's brightest stars with vivid red glow, to disappear soon. Here's why

A captivating celestial event is set to unfold next week as Betelgeuse, one of the night sky's brightest stars, temporarily fades from view.

This iconic supergiant star, renowned for its vivid red glow, will undergo an extraordinary "occultation," disappearing on Monday (Dec 11) due to a rare cosmic alignment, media reports said.

During this brief disappearance, lasting a mere 12 seconds, an asteroid named 319 Leona will traverse the star's path, obscuring it from sight for observers on Earth.

This celestial occurrence provides a unique opportunity for stargazers to witness a rare event involving one of the most prominent stars in our night sky.

Betelgeuse, the 10th brightest star visible to the human eye, will reveal more about its surface as scientists plan to use the occultation to map its features.

The event is a rare instance of a large star like Betelgeuse being temporarily hidden by the passage of an asteroid.

To catch this fleeting spectacle, observers can set their sights on the night sky at 8:17 pm ET (New York time) on December 11 or 1:17 am GMT (London time) on December 12.

While the event will be visible to the naked eye, using binoculars or a telescope will enhance the viewing experience. It's crucial to be in a location with clear skies and minimal light pollution for the best visibility.

The occultation will be limited to a narrow path across the globe, with prime viewing locations in southern Florida and eastern Mexico in the United States, as well as southern Europe and parts of Asia.

A stargazing app like Night Sky on iPhone can assist in locating Betelgeuse, recognisable by its distinctive red glow to the left of Orion's Belt or the Belt of Orion, also known as the Three Kings or Three Sisters. The Orion Belt consists of the three bright stars Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka.

As this cosmic spectacle is unveiled, enthusiasts are reminded to seize the moment in a dark, unobstructed space away from city lights to fully appreciate the temporary disappearance of the iconic Betelgeuse.

