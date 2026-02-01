/Artemis 2 wet launch begins at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center: Launch date, astronauts and other details

NASA has started preparations for the Artemis 2 mission, with a "wet rehearsal" scheduled for February 2. The space agency will conduct a mission countdown simulation, during which it will perform a critical fueling test for the Space Launch System rocket ahead of the actual launch. While the actual fuelling test takes place on Monday, work began at approximately 8 pm ET on January 31. This is because launch flight controllers and pad engineers are required to take control of their stations 49 hours before the T-0 "launch" time scheduled for 9 pm ET on Monday. The wet dress rehearsal was earlier scheduled to start on the night of January 29, but was delayed because of cold weather. This is the last major test SLS has to pass before a crew of four astronauts takes off for the Moon for the first time in over 50 years. However, the two-day delay in the simulation has also led to the actual launch being pushed forward by two days. Instead of the original date of February 6, the rocket will now be launched no earlier than February 8.

Artemis 2 launch window and astronauts

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The first launch window for Artemis 2 starts February 8 and will last until February 11. The Artemis 2 fueling test is being conducted at Launch Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The actual launch will happen from Launch Pad 39B at the same centre. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen will leave Earth's orbit for 10 days. They will board the Orion spacecraft and conduct a close flyby of the Moon to evaluate whether all equipment is working fine. Orion will then use the Moon's gravity to slingshot towards Earth.

Also Read: An American flag that has waited 56 years to go to space finally gets its chance with Artemis 2

Artemis 3 launch: Mission might not land humans on the Moon

Artemis III is the actual planned landing mission that will be launched no earlier than mid-2027. However, NASA might have to alter its plans and may not land astronauts on the Moon. This is because of the heat shield issues on Orion and development delays in Starship. Due to valve problems in the spacecraft's life support system, Artemis III might turn into a crewed visit to the Lunar Gateway - a planned space station to be assembled in orbit around the Moon as part of the Artemis mission. The Gateway will serve as a communications hub, science laboratory, and habitation module for crews exploring the lunar surface.

