Alien civilisations can use 'simple' method to find earth, new study suggests

It has been the mission for a number of scientists over the years to find some trace of alien life in the universe. From massive satellites searching distant galaxies to sending radio transmissions into the cosmos, a lot of methods have been implemented but to no avail. However, a group of scientists have tried to flip the situation and tried to find out how aliens can find us in the massive universe. A team of astronomers from Japan, Thailand, the United Kingdom and France looked at the number of ways that alien species can detect our presence and zeroed in on a process called “microlensing”.

“In theory, a long-range detection-method like microlensing could be employed by technological civilizations to detect the Earth across galactic distance scales,” the study explained.

The process of microlensing is used in order to detect distant planets or stars by studying the bodies through powerful microscopes. The study is conducted when the star shines bright due to any reason and the atmosphere ends up acting like a lens for the people observing the phenomenon.

A similar process is also being used by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, according to the study that was accepted for publication in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The study explained that any alien civilisation will be able to spot our planet if they study the Milky Way and depending on the position of the stars, the earth will be shining brightly at a specific point of time. However, this scenario was imagined considering the aliens have the same level of technology.