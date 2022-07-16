Donald Trump 'would lie about anything', new book quotes former White House strategist

Former United States President Donald Trump has been the subject of a number of books published in the recent past and on every instance, some new information has come to light about his tenure at the White House. From his stance on the Black Lives Matter movement to the Capitol Hill riots, the books have provided a sneak peek at his personality and views. Now, a new book claims that former White House strategist and a major Trump ally Steve Bannon told aides that the former president lies from time to time “in order to win whatever exchange he [is] having at that moment”.

“Trump would say anything, he would lie about anything,” the book quoted Brennan as saying.

Also read | Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa defends himself

The claim was made by Jonathan Lemire - White House bureau chief for Politico and a host for MSNBC – in his new book titled “The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020”. According to its website, the book will hit the shelves on July 26.

The quotes from Brennon, as written in the book according to The Guardian, are completely contradictory to the claims made by him in a 2018 interview. While speaking to ABC News, Bannon made a declaration that Trump always speaks the truth and people were trying to “demonise him”.

However, Lemire wrote in his book - “even for Bannon, Trump was something new. The chief strategist told me that Trump ‘was not looking to win a news cycle, he was looking to win a news moment, a news second.’

Also read | ‘Back anyone but Rishi’, Boris Johnson tells Tory allies: Report

“An at-times shell-shocked Bannon would relay to aides that ‘Trump would say anything, he would lie about anything to win that moment, to win whatever exchange he was having at that moment.’

“Entire campaign proposals had to be written on the fly, policy plans reverse engineered, teams of aides immediately mobilised to meet whatever floated through Trump’s head in that moment to defend his record, put down a reporter, or change a chyron on CNN,” the book excerpt read.