Hitler's watch bearing his initials to be auctioned, might fetch $4 million

A wristwatch that is rumoured to have belonged to Adolf Hitler is being sold by Alexander Historical Auctions, a company that specialises in historically significant items, with a pre-sale estimate of $2 to $4 million. According to Watchpro, Adolf Hitler most certainly received the gold Andreas Huber reversible wristwatch on April 20, 1933, his 44th birthday.

According to The Dailymail, it contains three dates: Hitler's birthday, the day he was named Germany's chancellor, and the day the Nazi party won the 1933 election. Hitler's Nazi party, which he led, is thought to have handed him the watch in 1933 when he was chosen as Germany's chancellor.

On Friday, May 4, 1945, when his battalion became the first Allied force to reach Hitler's retreat in Berchtesgaden in the highlands of Bavaria, a French soldier found it and took the watch as "spoils of war." According to the auctioneer, watchmakers and military historians have studied the watch's background and come to the consensus that Adolf Hitler actually owned it and that it is legitimate.

However, Jaeger-LeCoultre has stated in a statement that it does not recognise the legitimacy of the watch, according to Watchpro. “Any inference that this is an authentic Jaeger-LeCoultre watch would be a falsehood and the company would take action accordingly. The company is committed to the protection of its intellectual property and is prepared to take all necessary legal action to prevent the sale of frauds and counterfeits,” the company states.

(with inputs from agencies)

