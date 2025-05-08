India will launch a constellation of 52 surveillance satellites over the next five years to strengthen its space-based defence capabilities. The initiative was confirmed by Pawan Kumar Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), during the Global Space Exploration Conference 2025 in Delhi.

The satellites will aid the Army, Navy, and Air Force in tracking adversary movements, monitoring borders, and coordinating real-time military operations. “We have fairly strong capabilities already. It’s just that they need constant enhancement,” Goenka said while talking to PTI. He also infirmed that half of the satellites would be developed by ISRO, while the remaining will be built by private players, indicating a major push for private sector involvement in India’s national security architecture.

Private sector role and strategic readiness

The expansion includes the transfer of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) technology from ISRO to private industry. SSLVs are efficient in placing satellites weighing 10–500 kg into low Earth orbit with minimal turnaround and infrastructure. This capability is especially critical for rapid-response situations and 'launch-on-demand’ missions during an emergency situation. Goenka indicated that the SSLV tech transfer is “imminent”, indicating that it could be formalised over the next fortnight.

Goenka emphasised that while IN-SPACe is spearheading the satellite deployment, further decisions regarding surveillance operations will rest with the Union Home Ministry and defence forces.

Timing of the announcement

This strategic move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, where India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. Thus, during such tense times, decisions like these might pove beneficial in enhancing the surveillance capabilities of the Indian military.

Once operational, the 52-satellite network will provide continuous coverage of sensitive zones and reinforce India’s deterrent posture.