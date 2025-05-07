Operation Sindoor: Who is Masood Azhar, whose 10 family members were killed in Indian airstrikes

1 /7

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir post death of 27 innocent civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack. Among the most significant hits was the Subhan Allah complex in Bahawalpur, a key base of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Jaish chief Masood Azhar later confirmed the death of 14 people, including 10 family members and 4 close associates according to BBC Urdu.