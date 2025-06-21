/‘Nobel ambitions': Why Donald Trump won’t stop talking about the peace prize?



US President Donald Trump has spared no effort in demonstrating his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In a latest development, Trump once again touted his claimed diplomatic achievements as a justification for receiving the world’s most prestigious peace honour. This time, Trump bragged his alleged role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, a claim which has multiple times been firmly denied by New Delhi. On numerous occasions, from official speeches to campaign rallies and even interviews, Trump has never shied away from publicly referenced the Nobel Peace Prize. Despite not securing the award during his first term, his preoccupation with it appears undiminished.



A Pattern of Nominations

Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on multiple occasions, since his first term but has never won the prize. From Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde, Swedish MP Magnus Jacobsson, and U.S. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, his nominations have come from a range of people, who have been typically citing his role in diplomatic agreements such as the Abraham Accords.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan through a post on social media platform X recommended his name, stating that the President should get Nobel Peace Prize in 2026 “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis”.

In 2024, Trump was again nominated by Anat Alon-Beck, who is an Israeli-born law professor at Case Western Reserve University. He credited him with fostering the early efforts toward peace in the Middle East and even facilitating hostage releases. Before this, Ukrainian politician Oleksandr Merezhko also put Trump forward for consideration.

Despite being nominated several times, the Nobel Committee has never considered awarding him. The committee, which was appointed by the Norwegian parliament, maintains a very strict confidentiality and independent evaluation, although, Trump has often cast serious doubts on these factors.

Repeated Obsession with the Prize

Trump's desire to win the Nobel Peace prize is not hidden. He has publicly expressed this desire many times over the years, in interviews, speeches, campaign rallies, and even social media posts. In the recent post on June 20, the President's desperation broke all bounds, he went on to mention the prize six times, lamenting he "won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what."

He cited his administration’s efforts in preventing conflicts between India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as his important role in the Abraham Accords. Trump has consistently taken credit for de-escalating tensions and brokering peace, and this is regardless of whether the parties involved acknowledged his mediation. This is especially true in case of the India-Pakistan recent conflict, when India repeatedly denied any efforts of mediation made by US in the matter.

His frustration over the snub has not only been public but also persistent. According to advisers, the desire for the Nobel is not symbolic, it is personal, and has actively influenced how his team positions his foreign policy moves.

Obama and the Source of Frustration

But the frustration is not without a reason. It is often said that at the core of Trump’s resentment appears to be the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the then President Barack Obama. Obama was honoured with the prestigious award just months into his presidency, for efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and promote nuclear disarmament.

Trump has often called Obama’s win undeserved. In 2019, he commented, “They gave one to Obama immediately upon his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it. That was the only thing I agreed with him on.”

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who is now a Trump critic, said Trump’s view is that if Obama could recieve the prize so early in his presidency, then he should too, especially considering the number of peace-related efforts he alleges he has undertaken.

Why Trump Wants It

But the question remains, Why does Trump want the Prize? Trump’s longing for the Nobel Peace Prize seems to be rooted in legacy, recognition, and validation. If we go by the reports from The New York Times and Axios, Trump believes this prize would strengthen his status as a statesman and validate his often-criticised foreign policy.

He has provided multiple reference to the Nobel every time he is touting peace deals and mediating ceasefire efforts, this includes his involvement in Ukraine, Gaza, and the Middle East, often arguing that his contributions have gone unrecognised due to 'political bias'. The prize has become both a point of pride and grievance for Trump.

On Social media and during public appearances, Trump frames the Nobel Peace Prize as a symbol of unjust exclusion, even while asserting that he does not care about awards. “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do... but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me,” he wrote. Many of Trump critics believe that this statement tells of deeper personal ambition.

Past U.S. Presidents Who Won the Prize

Trump is obviously not the first American president to seek the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is among a rare group who have expressed such great interest so vocally. Four US presidents have received the honour. Theodore Roosevelt was the first US President to receive the prize in 1906, for mediating the Treaty of Portsmouth to end the Russo-Japanese War. Later Woodrow Wilson was recognised for his role in establishing the League of Nations after World War I in 1919. Jimmy Carter was the third American President awarded in 2002. The fourth President to be awarded was Barack Obama in 2002. He was honoured early in his presidency for diplomatic outreach and nuclear disarmament efforts.

For Trump, the Nobel is more than a prize: it represents vindication. Whether he will ever receive it remains uncertain, but his pursuit of it remains unabated.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.

