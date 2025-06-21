/Launch, postpone, repeat: All about Shubhanshu Shukla’s bumpy road to the ISS

Recently, the launch of the Axiom-4 mission, which includes India's Shubhanshu Shukla along with three other astronauts, was pushed back. The mission was initially scheduled to launch on May 29, 2025, marking India’s return to human spaceflight after 41 years. The first Indian to travel to space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984. However, a pre-launch inspection revealed an issue during the 'observation in the electrical harness' of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. This observation led to the initial postponement of the mission, later pushing the mission to June 8, hence allowing time for thorough system checks and the coordination with the International Space Station (ISS).