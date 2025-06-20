/A devout patriot, master tactician or a relentless power broker? All about Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s most powerful man

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held office longer than anyone else since the founding of Israel in 1948. The name is synonymous to Israel’s most influential political figure, involved in shaping the country's policy and global posture through a mix of strategic acumen, deep-rooted ideology, and political resilience. Serving his sixth term as prime minister, the veteran’s legacy is intertwined with Israel’s current conflicts and long-term security doctrine. Born in 1949 in Jaffa, Netanyahu spent a part of his childhood in both Jerusalem and the United States.

Early years

Netanyahu's family background set the tone for his future worldview since childhood. The leader's father, Benzion Netanyahu was a historian and a staunch Revisionist Zionist who had always advocated for a Greater Israel stretching beyond the Jordan River. This ideological grounding later, allegedly, influenced Netanyahu’s political positions, especially those regarding the territorial bargains and talks with Arab states.

Military roots and diplomatic rise

The early years of Benjamin Netanyahu were marked by military service in the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit, where he also served as a captain before being discharged. He also fought in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, later even taking part in the 1972 rescue of hostages from a hijacked Sabena aircraft. These formative experiences played a great role in contributing to his emphasis on security as a pillar of his leadership in his country.

Netanyahu began his political career abroad, initially serving as Israel’s deputy chief of mission in Washington in 1982, and later as the ambassador to the United Nations between 1984 and 1988. His experiences during his tenure, helped him hone his diplomatic skills, especially with American audiences, a key component, it seems, of his enduring influence on U.S.-Israel relations.

Political climb and repeated returns

Domestically, Netanyahu rose rapidly through the Likud party ranks, becoming party leader in 1993. He first became the Prime Minister from 1996 to 1999 and later returned to office in 2009, remaining in power until 2021. After a brief political setback, during this time, Netanyahu reclaimed leadership in late 2022, following a November election win. As of 2025, Netanyahu holds the distinction of being Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, and one of the most powerful leaders globally.

His tenure has been characterised by a series of crises and comebacks. In 2019, as per media reports, he was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He, however, denied any wrongdoing, framing the cases as politically motivated. However, it was on 21 November 2019, that Netanyahu was officially charged with fraud and breach of trust. Despite these legal proceedings, Netanyahu retained his political power by forging the coalitions with right-wing and religious parties, including controversial figures like Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose past links to extremist ideologies had sparked criticism both within and outside Israel.

The Gaza War and international scrutiny

The current stage of Netanyahu’s leadership is defined by intensifying regional conflict, especially full-fledged war with Gaza and Iran. The Israel-Hamas conflict officially began in October 2023 which left 1,100 Israeli citizen dead. In response to Hamas’s 7 October 2023 attack, Israel launched a major military campaign in Gaza. That offensive led to widespread destruction and drew global scrutiny. The diplomatic impact of the Gaza war was such that at least eleven countries cut ties with Israel. In May 2025, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu, citing allegations including the starvation of civilians and attacks against non-combatants. Similar warrants were also issued for Israel’s then-defence minister and leaders of Hamas.

While Netanyahu and his government have continuously rejected the ICC's jurisdiction, the development has sparked fierce debate over the rules of war as well as conduct of state leaders. Supporters still argue that Netanyahu acted within Israel's right to self-defence while his critics claim disproportionate use of force. Former prime minister (and Likud leader) Yitzhak Shamir once called Netanyahu the “angel of destruction”. Amid the fallout from the Gaza conflict, Netanyahu has shifted focus to Iran, long considered Israel’s most formidable adversary, with the escalating tensions between the two countries, the world is watching every move closely. The Netanyahu government launched a series of airstrikes in ban operation which they called 'Operation Rising Lion,' targeting sites linked to Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure. Netanyahu has consistently labelled the country as an existential threat for Israel, and his current actions are widely seen as an attempt to reassert Israeli deterrence.

Focus on Iran and why?

The Iran operation has also had international ramifications. It comes at a time when regional alliances are shifting, and yet the global powers remain distracted by other conflicts, including Russia’s war in Ukraine. With the war-like situation in other countries as well, Israel’s assertive stance under Netanyahu reflects both a strategic calculation and a broader effort to shape Middle Eastern dynamics.

Netanyahu remains a deeply polarising figure, but Netanyahu shares a close relationship with India. It is also important to mention that the India–Israel partnership deepened significantly over the past decade, with growing strategic, technological, and defence cooperation. To his base, Netanyahu is a guarantor of national security but to his opponents, he risks undermining democratic norms. Yet few dispute his political mastery. Whether through military decisions, coalition manoeuvring, or global messaging, he continues to define Israel’s direction more than any other individual.