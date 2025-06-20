/Another Jamal Khashoggi? This Saudi journalist was executed for his tweets! All about Turki al-Jasser

Another Saudi journalist has reportedly paid with his life for criticising the crown prince. In a 2014 post on X (formerly twitter), Turki al-Jasser wrote, “The Arab writer can be easily killed by their government under the pretext of ‘national security’,” as reported by The Guardian. Nearly a decade later, those words appear grimly prophetic. On Saturday, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that the journalist had been executed in Riyadh on charges of ‘high treason by communicating with and conspiring against the security of the Kingdom with individuals outside it.’