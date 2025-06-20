/Another Jamal Khashoggi? This Saudi journalist was executed for his tweets! All about Turki al-Jasser

On Saturday, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that the journalist had been executed in Riyadh on charges of ‘high treason by communicating with and conspiring against the security of the Kingdom with individuals outside it.’
Another Saudi journalist has reportedly paid with his life for criticising the crown prince. In a 2014 post on X (formerly twitter), Turki al-Jasser wrote, “The Arab writer can be easily killed by their government under the pretext of ‘national security’,” as reported by The Guardian. Nearly a decade later, those words appear grimly prophetic. On Saturday, the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia announced that the journalist had been executed in Riyadh on charges of ‘high treason by communicating with and conspiring against the security of the Kingdom with individuals outside it.’
Al-Jasser, said to be in his late 40s, was arrested in 2018 after authorities raided his home, confiscating the electronic devices, and later he was accused of operating an anonymous Twitter account that involved in criticising the Saudi royals and alleged corruption. However, several activist groups and press freedom organisations believed that the charges were fabricated. The important details about his trial still remain unclear, including its location and duration
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists and other dissidents, al-Jasser was allegedly managing a popular anonymous Twitter account that highlighted human rights abuses and government misconduct or corruption. His posts reportedly included criticism of Saudi policies, women’s rights issues, and militant groups. It is believed that his identity was revealed after Saudi agents infiltrated Twitter in 2014–2015, gaining access to user data.
Al-Jasser founded the blog Al-Mashhad Al-Saudi (The Saudi Scene), where he used to cover sensitive topics including the Palestine and women's rights. Reporters Without Borders also noted his consistent focus on civil liberties and press freedom. From 2013 to 2015, he also maintained a personal blog, where he published the commentary on the Arab Spring and regional politics.
The execution marks the first known death sentence and execution of a journalist in Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It is the most prominent case since the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. A declassified US intelligence report previously concluded that Prince Mohammed had given the approval of the operation that led to Khashoggi’s killing.
According to The Committee to Protect Journalists, in 2024, Saudi Arabia had carried out 330 executions. Methods often include beheadings. Al-Jasser’s execution has intensified scrutiny of the kingdom’s human rights record. Reporters Without Borders noted he was only the second journalist executed globally since 2020. In a separate case, a British financial analyst was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for a deleted social media post.