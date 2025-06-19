Amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, the calls or regime change in Iran have intensified. Earlier, both, US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu openly suggested that Iran leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be a legitimate target. The US's intervention in the conflict echoes the foreign interference during the 1953 coup in Iran. On 19 August 2013, the CIA officially acknowledged its role in the coup that removed Iran’s elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh. The admission came through the declassification of internal documents, later published by the National Security Archive. Earlier, former US President Barack Obama had already recognised America’s involvement in the matter during a 2009 speech in Cairo.