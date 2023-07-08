India's game plan for future wars: 5 tri-service commands with Army, Navy, Air Force combined

The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force (IAF) will finally see the emergence of its full-force theatre commands and it could happen within the coming months. India’s fighting regime is set to change forever with an integrated war machine and here is India's Game Plan for future wars. What is a theatre command? A theatre command is a structure designed to control all military assets in a theatre of war. This war-fighting machinery combines forces of all defence services, Army, Navy and Air Force. Blueprint for India’s theatre commands Currently, India has only two tri-service commands, the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) and the Strategic Forces Command to handle India’s nuclear assets and 17 individual service commands. Initial plans of the Indian armed forces suggest that these individual commands will be consolidated into five theatre commands: the Northern Land Theatre, Western Land Theatre, Eastern Land Theatre, Maritime Theatre Command and a Logistics Command.

Under the new structure, all theatre commanders will report directly to The Chief of Defence Staff, aligning India with the practices of nations like the United States and China.

Also read: The truth behind America's extended defence cooperation with India Military asset allocation Under the theatre commands, the military assets will be allocated as per need and operations. For example, the new MQ-9 reaper drones that India is procuring.

These will not be owned by any single theatre command or a single defence service. Instead, these assets will be a theatre resource and will shift from one to another based on the contingency.

Also read: India, a NATO state? Whose gain, whose loss? Strategic locations India will begin with three integrated theatre commands, headed by senior three-star generals of the ranks of Lt. Generals, Air Marshals and Vice Admirals or higher. These will be located in the western front with Pakistan, a maritime command in peninsular India and one command to handle the northern borders with China, where currently India has four Army and three IAF commands.

While China continues to rapidly modernise its war-fighting capabilities, India’s theatre command structure is coming into place. This is perhaps the last remaining lacuna that the Indian armed forces are now filling for a seamless coordinated approach to tackle China’s threat. With the tri-service commands in place, India will pose a three-fold threat to all its adversarial neighbours and enemies.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE