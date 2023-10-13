WATCH | Ex-Israeli PM Naftali Bennett loses calm during interview, says will eradicate 'Nazi' Hamas

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, during a TV interview, lost his calm and snapped at the host who asked him questions about the dire conditions of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after a complete blockade. The conversation started with the anchor asking the former PM about his plans for dealing with the Islamist militant group Hamas. Responding to that, Bennett said that the special forces deployed in the southern towns are seeing through tackling Hamas attacks.

He also said that there are going all out and stepping up with offensive measures against "Nazi" Hamas. The former PM asserted that Israel will eradicate the "Nazi" Hamas.

A heated clash on TV

The interview soon turned into a heated clash when Bennett was questioned about the dire consequences of the power cut-off on healthcare facilities in Gaza, especially on life support systems and incubators for newborns. The question sparked a heated argument.

Bennett unapologetically defended his nation's decision to cut off essential supplies to the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' devastating attack on Israeli cities.

Infuriated by the inquiry into the well-being of Palestinian civilians, Bennett exploded with, "Are you serious? You keep on asking me about Palestinian civilians. What's wrong with you? Have you not seen what happened? We are fighting Nazis. We didn't target them."

Bennett said that Israel was engaged in a battle against "Nazis" and affirmed his refusal to provide electricity and water to the enemy. He said that Israel is not targeting innocent Palestinians and explained that whenever there is a Hamas infrastructure Israel asks civilians to evacuate that place before striking.

Bennett's fervent response left TV presenter Kamali Melbourne battling to maintain control of the interview.

Melbourne sternly reminded Bennett, "This is my show, and I am asking the questions. You are raising your voice." Bennett repeatedly said "Shame on you."

The former PM accused the TV presenter of promoting a "false narrative."

Bennett made his position clear, stating, "The world can come and bring them anything they want. I am not going to feed electricity or water to my enemies. We are not responsible for this." Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in an interview with Sky News, stated that the country's military is currently concentrating on "eliminating Hamas." However, the interview became tense when discussing potential civilian casualties in Gaza.



The Israeli government, under Benjamin Netanyahu, imposed a severe siege on the Gaza Strip, depriving it of power, water, and food supplies.

