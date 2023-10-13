Israel-Palestine war: Lebanon strikes Israeli settlements | The West Asia Post

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
While Israeli forces battle Hamas on one front, Lebanon's militant organisation Hezbollah has fired missiles on Israeli military settlements in a show of solidarity. As the war drags on, will West Asia's mightiest militant group enter the war?     

