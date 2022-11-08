Did Iran issue death threats to UK-based women journalists?

Amid a crackdown on mass protests in Iran, two British-Iranian women journalists have been charged with "propaganda" against the state, the judiciary said Tuesday (November 8).

Media reports also mentioned that those two journos, who work for the UK-based Persian-language TV channel Iran International, have been warned of a possible risk to their lives.

Judiciary spokesperson Massoud Setayeshi told a weekly briefing in Tehran that Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi "have been remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security." Both have already spent more than a month in detention.

Who is Niloufar Hamedi?

Hamedi, 30, is a journalist for the reformist Shargh newspaper. She was arrested on September 20, after she visited the hospital where Amini spent three days in her coma before her death.

Who is Elaheh Mohammadi?

Mohammadi, 35, is a reporter for the Ham Mihan newspaper. She was arrested on September 29 after she travelled to Amini's hometown of Saqez in Kurdistan province to cover her funeral.

WATCH | South Asia Diary: Afghan school girls turn to saffron fields

In Iran, mass protests erupted across the nation over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini allegedly in the custody of the morality police. After her death, reports suggested that she was detained for wearing her headscarf in an "improper" way.

Official data is not available, but media reports mentioned that the death toll of those who lost their lives during the protests crossed 300. Hundreds have been arrested, including journalists.

More than 300 journalists issued a joint statement on October 30. They criticised the detention of their colleagues and the denial of their rights, including access to a lawyer.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.