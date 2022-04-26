'Manufacturing in China and selling in India'... when Nitin Gadkari took a dig at Musk

As Tesla chief Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, transport minister Nitin Gadkari's remark on Tesla cars has become a talking point once again.

Tesla's bid to sell cars in India has been in the pipeline for a long time. Nitin Gadkari said a few months ago that although Tesla was welcome in India but he added that “We request him that you can start your own plant here. Manufacturing in China and selling in India is not a digestible concept to all of us.”

The transport minister repeated his views at Raisina Dialogue 2022 saying: "Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition."

Also Read in Pics: Elon Musk buys Twitter, here are other biggest-ever tech acquisitions so far

Tesla has a widespread electric car base in China and has been producing cars in the country. Gadkari pointed out that India has a huge automobile turnover with several reputed brands present including Hyundai, BMW, Honda and Mercedes among others.

Watch: Will Twitter get an 'edit' button now?

Gadkari added that India had ancillaries available and can get "quality production" done which won't be a problem.

India's transport minister argued that Tesla cannot be given tax benefits since other "world giants" were also present adding that it was a "practical problem".

Also Read in Pics: Tech visionary turned social media king Elon Musk's A-list enterprises

Last month the transport minister had unveiled a Hydrogen-based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) as a key green option for the future.

The technology can be used to power large cars including trains and is widely seen as a way to promote cleaner energy and ensure low carbon energy pathways.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Watch WION Live

