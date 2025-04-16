In a shocking incident, a YouTuber wife in Haryana's Bhiwani allegedly strangled her husband to death after reportedly being caught in a 'compromising position' with her lover. The woman, along with her lover, allegedly dumped the body in a drain six kilometers away from their house. The matter came to light when the woman identified as Raveena and her lover were seen with the body in a CCTV footage. Haryana Police has arrested both Raveena and Suresh.

As per NTDV report, 32-year-old Raveena and Suresh met on Instagram about one-and-a-half years ago and started making short videos despite the objection of her husband, Praveen. She had over 34,000 followers on Instagram. On March 25, Praveen allegedly saw Raveena and Suresh in an objectionable position and got into a fight. The duo then strangled him with a dupatta, as per multiple reports. On March 28, Praveen's rotting body was found by the police.

CCTV footage reveals the truth

CCTV footage from the road through which Raveena and Suresh allegedly carried the dead body of Praveen was tracked down. Raveena was seen riding pillion with her face covered. Praveen's body was in the middle of the rider and pillion. Around two hours later, she returned home, sitting pillion with the same rider and on the same bike. At this time, the body in the middle was missing.

(with inputs from agencies)