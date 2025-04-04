An 18-year-old girl, Preeti Kushwaha, from Delhi died by suicide on Sunday (March 23) after her "husband" and also the cousin tried distancing himself from her.

Preeti was the youngest daughter of the family and at the time of incident, her parents were not home. Her mother told police that in the evening on the day of her suicide, she received a text message from Preeti in which she said she had made chapatis for her and that she must eat them once back home. When the mother arrived home, she found Preeti hanging from a fan.

How they met?

Preeti used to work at a Delhi-based private firm. As per the reports, she visited her hometown with her family to attend a function where she met the boy who happened to be her distant cousin.

Both of them came closer and ended up being secretly married. Their affair came to light after Preeti's death. One of her friends shared screenshots of chats between Preeti and the alleged lover and several pictures with the family.

Preeti addressed the man as her "husband ji" in the chats. In a chat dated April 2023, Preeti also names the person "Rinku Ji", NDTV reported.

One of the photos showed the alleged husband putting vermilion on Preeti's head.

'You are more beautiful'

Her family revealed that Preeti recently shaved her long hair claiming that she had "damaged" hair. When her family opposed the decision, she started an argument with her elder sister after which her brother shaved her head at home.

It has been revealed that the alleged husband used to often compliment her looks saying "You are more beautiful. What will I do if someone else likes you?"

Preeti allegedly shaved her hair for this very reason.

Pizza and cold drink before suicide

After some unknown reasons, the man cut off all the ties with Preeti and blocked her number. Following this, she fell into depression.

Before committing suicide, Preeti ordered pizza and a cold drink.

Her phone records revealed that she also dialed her alleged husband before taking her life but he did not respond.

So far, no action has been launched in the case, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from agencies)