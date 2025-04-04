A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly gathered all their loved ones to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. While the family were enjoying the party, the man was seen shaking a leg with his wife, but what was a happy occasion suddenly went dim as he collapsed following a sudden heart attack.

The 50-year-old shoe businessman, Wasim Sarwat, died at the venue, leaving his wife, Farah, and his relatives in a state of shock. The incident took place at a party hall along the Pilibhit bypass road. The couple had looked forward to this day; cards were distributed, and not in their wildest dreams would this have even been a thought. A jolly celebration turned into a day of mourning.

Videos from the party showed the couple and their family dancing on stage, and their supportive relatives were syncing their moves with them. It was all smiles until things took an ugly turn. As the dance was over, Sarwat moved slightly away; he continued clapping, and everybody else was still cheering. Then he suddenly collapsed; his wife and family rushed towards him as he fell flat on the floor.

Sarwat remained unresponsive. His family immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.