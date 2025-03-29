Former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital, four days after suffering a heart attack. The veteran cricketer, who underwent angioplasty surgery on last Monday (March 24), will remain under medical supervision in the coming weeks, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Iqbal was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club against Shinepukur Cricket Club a the BKSP-3 ground in Savar city in the 50-over match. A helicopter was flown in to carry Tamim out but he was later shifted to nearby Fazilatunnesa Hospital, reported ESPNCricinfo quoting match referee Debabrata Paul.

Tamim took his own car to the hospital and was advised to visit another hospital via air ambulance. The airlift, however, couldn't happen because of the health situation and the batter returned to Fazilatunnesa Hospital.

Tamim underwent an emergency angioplasty

He underwent tests and a blockage was discovered in his heart for which he underwent an emergency angioplasty. He was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where an angiogram was conducted to evaluate his condition. After two days, Tamim was transferred to another hospital in Dhaka and was discharged on Friday.

A stalwart of Bangladesh cricket, Tamim has represented his country in 70 Tests, 243 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 78 T20 Internationals. He remains the only Bangladeshi player to have scored centuries in all three formats, amassing over 15,000 international runs throughout his career.

Tamim made his ODI debut in 2007 against Zimbabwe, quickly earning a spot in the World Cup squad. His Test debut followed in February 2008 against New Zealand, where he impressed with a stylish 84. Over the years, he achieved numerous milestones, including his maiden Test century against the West Indies in 2009 and an unbeaten 154 against Zimbabwe in 2013—a national record at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)