Following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) 50-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk in the IPL 2025, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted that fielding errors and poor powerplay batting proved costly.

Tight spells from pacers Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal helped RCB defend a total of 170, marking their first win at CSK’s home ground since 2008. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad acknowledged that 170 was a 'par total' on the surface but felt his side’s lapses in the field made a crucial difference.

"It was a bad day in the fielding; it cost us really badly," Gaikwad said. "When you are chasing 20 extra runs on a slightly sticky wicket, you have to bat differently in the powerplay."

The CSK skipper also pointed out that crucial dropped catches gave RCB batters extra opportunities. "They just kept going. We dropped catches at crucial times, and then an extra six or boundary would follow. The momentum kept going and did not stop till the final over," he added.

Gaikwad urged his team to bounce back as they head to Guwahati for their next match against Rajasthan Royals. "We are going to have bad days in batting and bowling in a tournament like IPL, but fielding has to improve a lot. We should come back stronger in that department," he signed off.

As a team, we were outstanding: Hazlewood

After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a 50-run win CSK, fast bowler Josh Hazlewood shared his thoughts during the post-match presentation.

Hazlewood expressed satisfaction with both his personal performance and the team's collective effort, emphasising their adaptability to varying conditions. He also credited the team's energy and the inclusion of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for their success.

"The ball is coming out nicely, and I'm feeling fresh. As a team, we were outstanding. We assessed the conditions well against KKR and did the same tonight. This wicket was a bit tricky—two-paced and up and down—so we focused on hitting that in-between length. The energy at RCB is always fantastic, and it has positively impacted our fielding, giving us a real lift," Hazlewood said.

