Ahead of Mumbai Indians' clash against Gujarat Titans on Saturday (March 29), head coach Mahela Jayawardene provided an update on star pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery. While confirming that Bumrah is progressing well, he admitted that no exact return date has been set for the speedster in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru following a lower back injury that forced him out of action since the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney. The injury also ruled him out of India’s victorious Champions Trophy campaign.

"On a daily basis, he's going through his program. So far, everything seems OK, but no timelines have been given by NCA, so we'll wait on that," Jayawardene said.

Hardik Pandya set to return

The 31-year-old is expected to rejoin the Mumbai squad in April. In his absence, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar have shouldered the pace attack, while debutant Satyanarayana Raju also featured in the team’s opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya is set to return after serving a one-match suspension. Jayawardene addressed last season’s controversy surrounding Pandya’s captaincy appointment over Rohit Sharma, urging fans to move on.

"I think it's just a game of cricket. Fans are fans, and emotions are part of it. Twelve months on, he has achieved a lot more, and I'm sure everyone will see beyond what happened last year. We can all enjoy a good game of cricket," he added.

Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2025 campaign against their arch-rivals, the Chennai Super Kings, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The visitors did not have their regular skipper Hardik Pandya, as he was suspended for a match. MI failed to impress with the bat as their top order collapsed heavily. But one of the team's positives was Vignesh Puthur as the debutant picked three wickets.

